Lottery winner arrested by ICE after winning $1 million on scratch-off

Lottery winner wins $1 million, then gets arrested by ICE

EAST BOSTON, Mass. — A lottery winner in Massachusetts was arrested this week by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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According to our sister station, WFXT in Boston, Ariel Velasquez won $1 million on a scratch-off. He chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000.

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Velasquez, originally from El Salvador, was then arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division in Boston on Nov. 24.

According to ICE, he illegally entered the United States in 2013 and was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge the following year.

Velasquez will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the country.

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