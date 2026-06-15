Woman dies in Brazil rope jump accident with no safety cord

SAO PAULO, Brazil — A 21-year-old woman in Brazil died after police say she was launched off a bridge for a rope jump without a safety cord, CBS News reports.

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On Saturday, the woman, identified by the BBC as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, had asked to be launched from the bridge airplane-style.

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Videos show two men hoist her above their heads and launch her off Skeleton Bridge in São Paulo. As it happens, onlookers notice there wasn’t a safety cord attached to her and start shouting at the men.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, police said safety equipment “was not properly secured at the time of the jump.”

She fell about 131 feet to her death.

Three men have been arrested for “homicide with dolus eventualis.” CBS News explained that it means they were aware of the risk of death, but went ahead anyway.

The investigation could lead to murder charges, according to officials.

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