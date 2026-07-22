Near record low in Dayton as temps fall into the 50s tonight

DAYTON, OH — Yesterday’s cold front was a strong one. Temperatures are about 15 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to yesterday. Tonight, we get even cooler. Lows will fall into the 50s everywhere.

In Dayton, we should make it to 54 degrees, just two degrees warmer than the record low for the day.

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Cool mornings and mild afternoons persist through Friday. We’ll have highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday afternoons, which is cooler than normal for late July. 80s return on Saturday.

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Shower and thunderstorm chances start to come back on Sunday, but there are some inconsistencies with the timing and coverage of storms for Sunday into early next week.

We’ll get a better handle on the storm chances as we get closer.

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