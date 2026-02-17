Near record warmth and storm chances expected in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — A taste of spring is headed to the Miami Valley for the middle part of the week. Wednesday will be the warmest day we’ve seen in quite some time.

There is the potential that we tie or break the record high for the day if things get a little bit warmer than we’re currently calling for.

Right now, our forecast high for Wednesday is 65. The record for February 18th is 66.

The weather is still warm into Thursday. A weather system approaching from the west will interact with this warm air to produce a round of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and overnight.

If we have enough instability, a few storms may be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center is indicating that severe weather risk for the entire region is late Thursday.

As we get higher-resolution model data in, we’ll be able to tell you more specifically how we expect Thursday evening to play out. Stay tuned.

