Nearly 400 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Around $9 million worth of cocaine was found during a traffic stop in Indiana.

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Monday morning, an Indiana State Trooper stopped a commercial vehicle traveling on I-70 in Putnam County for speeding.

While talking with the driver, 27-year-old Harmandeep Singh of Bakersfield, California, the trooper observed suspicious activity, according to a media release.

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The trooper was given consent to search the vehicle.

Inside the back of the trailer, several duffel bags and cardboard boxes were found, which contained 392 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to a media release.

Singh was taken into custody and is facing charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.

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