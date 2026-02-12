Next big warm-up for the Miami Valley begins Friday

DAYTON — All indications suggest that a significant warming trend is on the way over the next 6 to 7 days. This all starts on Friday as high temperatures rebound to the low and mid-40s under a sunny sky.

The warmest day looks to be next Wednesday. We’re forecasting a high of 60 in Dayton. It has been over a month since we’ve seen temperatures over 60 or warmer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Rain chances look slim, also. We could run into a few showers Sunday morning, and again next Wednesday, but those chances don’t look like washouts.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Despite the warmth, we’re probably not done with snow either. Looking at the record books, the average last snow of 1″ or greater occurs around March 11th. The record latest 1″ or greater snowfall came on April 21st, 2021, at 1.7 inches.

©2026 Cox Media Group