Next round of severe weather just two days away

DAYTON, OH — It seems like if we are going to get a day of big warmth this time of year, it ends up coming at a cost. Yet again, that will be the case this week. Temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees on Thursday - some 20+ degrees warmer than normal. Then, Thursday night a strong cold front arrives bringing the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

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The timeline to watch is around 11PM Thursday night through around 5AM Friday morning. Initially, all severe weather hazards are possible including damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. As the line moves farther south into the Miami Valley, damaging wind will become the main hazard.

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Storms may eventually start to train, or move over, the same locations again and again. This could lead to a flooding threat as well early Friday morning.

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