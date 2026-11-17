DAYTON, OH — Another very nice week by November standards is on the way. The rest of this week looks sunny and mild. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 60s Wednesday through Saturday. We won’t even see temperatures falling back below freezing over the next 5 days.

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The next chance for rain rolls in on Sunday. A cold front passing through will bring scattered showers. Rainfall totals don’t look too impressive. Most areas should see a half inch or less. Rain exits very late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

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Behind the front, much cooler air makes a comeback. Highs int he 40s return starting on Monday.

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