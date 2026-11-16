DAYTON, OH — November can easily be one of those months where the weather just isn’t very nice. We often have lots of clouds, rain, sometimes snow, and certainly cooler temperatures.

That won’t be the case this week. We’ll see sunny skies through at least Friday. Temperatures will also warm back to the lower 60s.

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Tonight, we do have to watch out for some patchy fog. Technically, this would be “freezing fog” since we would be around 32.

However, we won’t be near or below freezing very long, and the ground is quite warm, so no impacts are expected.

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Through the rest of the week, temperatures will gradually warm. The average high this time of year is 52.

We’ll be 10 degrees above that on Friday and Saturday.

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