No airborne lead detected after U.S. Army’s detonation, EPA says

A plume rises after the U.S. Army detonated a stockpile of lead azide at its Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Austin Johnson)

Army calls detonation of bomb chemicals in Iowa a success after earlier fears of a toxic plume

IOWA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to closely monitor for any possible lead levels following yesterday’s controlled bomb detonation.

The U.S. Army detonated lead azide on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. in Middletown, Iowa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The EPA said that air monitors continue to report no airborne lead detection, according to a social media post.

300 EPA personnel are sampling air, land, and water across the region.

Over 1,200 samples were collected before the detonation, and they are working to immediately send the new post-detonation samples back to the EPA labs.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group