No bond for man accused of stabbing woman to death, burying body in Ohio home

No bond for man accused of stabbing woman to death, burying body in Ohio home

AKRON, Ohio — The man accused of stabbing a woman to death and partially burying her body in the basement of their home was arraigned on Friday.

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Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce ordered Marcos Huerta-Garcia held without bail, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

Huerta-Garcia pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and gross abuse of a corpse for the murder of 26-year-old Yesli Yanet Vasquez Cruz.

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On Sept. 4, Barberton police recieved a missing person’s report on Cruz and went to her home in the 1500 block of Wooster Rd, WOIO-19 reported.

When they arrived, officers said they “discovered evidence and information that resulted in detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation being called in for further investigation.”

Cruz’s body, with multiple stab wounds, was located in the basement, WOIO-19 reported.

On Sept. 5, Huerta-Garcia, 35, from Zapotitlán Tablas in the Mexican state of Guerrero, was arrested near the Arizona/Mexico border.

Police told WOIO-19 that Huerta-Garcia was attempting to flee the country.

According to Barberton Public Information Officer Marty Eberhart, officers worked with several police departments, the U.S. Marshals, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (ICE), and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“From the time of notification to the U.S. Marshal Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to the time of the arrest in Arizona by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Deputy U.S. Marshal Service from the Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force was an incredible one hour and thirty minutes,” Officer Eberhart said.

Police added Huerta-Garcia was living and working in the U.S. while living at the Wooster Road home with the victim, WOIO-19 reported.

He will return to court on Nov. 23 for a pre-trial hearing.

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