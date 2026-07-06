Near-normal temperatures return, muggy conditions persist

DAYTON, OH — After last week, it’s great to see near-normal temperatures in the forecast.

The typical high this time of year is 86. We’ll stay in that ballpark or cooler through the weekend.

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It will still be quite muggy with dew points in the mid 60s to lower 70s. That will add some heat index factor, but again nothing extreme.

We’ll have heat index values in the low 90s Thursday. Hot, but not dangerously hot.

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Shower and thunderstorm chances return Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Right now, these look like scattered thunderstorm chances and not washouts.

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