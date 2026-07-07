No, you're not 'Tipsy': Shaboozey's new album was inspired by 'The Iliad' and 'The Odyssey'

Shaboozey set out to make sure The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales is more than just the follow-up to Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.

"It's kinda like my magnum opus," he says. "It's something I've ... been conceptualizing for almost like the later part of my life, wanting to bring my love of storytelling and films into an album."

"The whole album, from top to bottom, follows this narrative about a farm girl looking for revenge against a group of outlaws who kinda took the things she loves the most, the things that she holds dear to her," he explains.

If you remember studying epic poems from Greek literature in high school, you already have a head start.

"It's just honestly like a saga, you know, being inspired by like [The] Iliad, Homer, like The Odyssey and all those Greek epics," Shaboozey continues, "and wanting to just do a Western in an album form, really trying to just like challenge myself to see if I can pull it off."

"I say it's the hardest thing I've ever had to do, but I think we did it," he adds.

The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales drops July 31, from the man who broke through with the country crossover smash "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.