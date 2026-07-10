Ohio business robbed of 33 guns as thieves smash through wall with stolen truck

Over 30 guns were stolen from an Ohio business during the early morning hours of July 5.

The suspects gained entry into Highpoint Outfitters in Thornville by repeatedly ramming the exterior wall with a stolen truck, according to the ATF.

Five male suspects allegedly used a stolen Ford F-150 pickup truck to make multiple attempts to ram through the business’s exterior wall to gain entry.

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Once inside, the group stole 27 handguns, five rifles, one shotgun, one short-barreled rifle, and four firearm suppressors, totaling 33 firearms.

After the burglary, the suspects fled in a waiting 2021–2024 Toyota Camry, which a female accomplice drove, the ATF said.

The vehicle is distinctive with a large dent on its front passenger-side door.

The ATF Columbus Field Division and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the burglary.