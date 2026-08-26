Ohio officer stabbed in neck; suspect arrested after manhunt

GIBONSBURG — A man accused of stabbing an Ohio officer in the neck has been arrested.

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Scott Dodd, 25, was taken into custody.

There was a scuffle between the officer and Dodd at Union Bank in Gibsonburg just before 11 a.m.

During this, the officer was stabbed in the neck, according to Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton.

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Dodd took off, prompting a manhunt.

The officer, who has not been identified, underwent surgery at a Toledo-area hospital, according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

She is said to be stable.

Dodd was located and taken into custody about a half mile from the bank.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident.

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