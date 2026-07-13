Ohio police officer resigns after domestic violence arrest

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police officer accused of strangling his girlfriend has resigned from his position.

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Timothy Fuller, 42, resigned from the Columbus Division of Police on July 6, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

He was employed by the division for three years.

Last month, Fuller was indicted on seven charges, including three counts of strangulation.

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As previously reported, Columbus police were called to the intersection of Main Street and Luther Lane to meet with Hilliard Division of Police officers on June 16. They were with a woman claiming she was a victim of domestic violence.

Officers arrived and spoke with the woman, who said she was strangled multiple times by Fuller at their home on Hobbes Drive.

The woman said she remembers waking up on the floor at the foot of the bed, with no memory of how she got there.

She said Fuller pushed her onto the bed during an argument, WBNS-10 reported.

He then allegedly got on top of her, put both hands on her neck and squeezed. This caused her to lose consciousness.

Court documents say that the woman told officers Fuller would go on to strangle her two more times, assault her with a piece of leather, and that he told her he was going to kill her.

Fuller allegedly withheld her cellphone all day so she could not call the police.

After Fuller left for work, the woman said she left her house and sped in front of an officer in the hopes of being pulled over so she could report the incident.

Fuller was previously named in a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in February.

The suit alleges that he failed to take steps to prevent the domestic violence death of 60-year-old Marchelle Freeman.

WBNS has reached out to Columbus police for a statement.

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