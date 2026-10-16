Ohio police sergeant dies in crash during early morning response

OTTAWA COUNTY — A 26-year-old police sergeant died in a crash in northwest Ohio on Friday.

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Sgt. Jacob Roesler with the Clay Township Police Department was responding to a separate crash when the collision happened around 6:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

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The other driver was injured, according to Clay Township police.

Roesler served with Clay Township police for three years.

“Today, we mourn alongside Sergeant Roesler’s family, friends, and fellow officers as we grieve this unimaginable loss during this incredibly difficult time,” the department said. “We ask that you keep Sergeant Roesler’s loved ones, as well as the members of the Clay Township Police Department and the entire law enforcement community, in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

Attorney General Andy Wilson released a statement on Roesler’s death:

“Sgt. Roesler served the Clay Township community honorably and with an unwavering dedication throughout his three years with the department.

His tragic passing is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face every day when they report for duty. We can never fully repay them for their service, heroism, and sacrifice.

My sincere condolences to Sgt. Roesler’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Clay Township Police Department. We grieve alongside you."

We will continue to follow this story.

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