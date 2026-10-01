Ohio priest dead after being hit by car

UPPER ARLINGTON — A Catholic priest is dead after being hit by a car near Columbus.

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The crash happened at Tremont and Ridgecliff roads in Upper Arlington, according to a city social media post.

A person, identified as Monsignor John Johnson of St. Agatha Church, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday just before 9 p.m., our news partners at WBNS reported.

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St. Agatha Church released a statement on social media:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Msgr. Johnson, a beloved servant of God, who passed away tonight. He was a source of spiritual guidance, and inspiration to countless parishioners throughout his years of priesthood, especially those here at St. Agatha!”

The Diocese of Columbus sent the following statement to WBNS:

“...The Diocese of Columbus is saddened by this tragic event, for those involved, and for the loss of such a remarkable priest that has invested in the lives of Central Ohioans for many years.

He will be greatly missed by his brother priests and parishioners throughout the 23 counties of the Diocese of Columbus.”

The Upper Arlington Police Division is investigating the crash.

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