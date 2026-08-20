Popular fuel-efficient daily drivers in 2026, according to Capital One data

With summer winding down, drivers may be spending more time on the road. As the back-to-school season quickly approaches, the morning rush will see an increase in both parents and new student drivers navigating the roads.

A Bureau of Transportation Statistics report indicates August historically sees a peak in miles traveled, in part due to end-of-the-season summer travel. And the U.S. Department of Transportation Traffic Volume Trends reporting shows that daily mileage averages in general continue to climb year over year.

Whether your kid is going off to college in their own car or you manage the morning drop-off at school, having a fuel-efficient vehicle can lower your monthly expenses and reduce your regular trips to the gas station.

Below, Capital One Auto Navigator gives an overview of four fuel-efficient vehicles that were popular choices for customers who financed a car from January to July 2026 through Capital One, one of the largest auto lenders in the U.S. All of these cars have an available model that earns an EPA rating of at least 40 mpg in combined city and highway driving:

2026 Honda Civic 2026 Toyota Camry 2026 Honda CR-V 2026 Toyota RAV4

The EPA is responsible for providing fuel-economy data for all new cars and light trucks. According to the agency, the combined mile-per-gallon value, a weighted figure using 55% city driving and 45% highway driving, is typically the easiest way to compare fuel efficiency across vehicles. This concept is based on the generalization that most drivers split their time on the road between community streets and highways.

Auto expert and analyst Brian Moody said these specific vehicles show car shoppers are prioritizing reliability, good resale value, and exceptional fuel economy.

"I think buyers are looking for comfort and efficiency with these vehicles," Moody said. "Each of these vehicles is a smart choice for someone who wants a low purchase price, a new-car warranty, and money-saving high mpg."

Here are the average customer sales prices from January to July 2026, along with key features of these popular new vehicles.

Rear three-quarter view of a 2026 Honda Civic sedan. (Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Wardlaw // Capital One

2026 Honda Civic

The 2026 Honda Civic comes in two body styles, a sedan and a hatchback, and is available in gas-only and hybrid variants. The 2026 Civic Hybrid offers the best fuel-economy value, with an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined driving. The hybrid hatchback returns 48 mpg combined, while the standard gas-only Civic is estimated to return 36 mpg combined.

"The Civic Hybrid is the sportiest of this group and genuinely feels like a car that was built for fun rather than efficiency," Moody said.

Both the sedan and the hatchback fit five people and offer plenty of passenger and cargo space. The Civic has an affordable starting price, high safety ratings, and sharp handling. The 2026 Honda Civic was the most-financed new sedan by Capital One customers from January to July 2026. A new 2026 Civic's average customer sales price during that period was $29,521.

2026 Toyota Camry front three-quarter view on the road. (Stacker/Stacker)

Toyota

2026 Toyota Camry

The 2026 Toyota Camry is a spacious and fun-to-drive hybrid sedan that comes with a generous list of standard features. The 2026 Camry front-wheel-drive (FWD) LE trim has the best fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 51 mpg combined. Other FWD variants, as well as the all-wheel-drive (AWD) SE and XLE, return 46 mpg combined, while the AWD XSE returns 43 mpg.

"The Toyota Camry is easily the best-looking car of this bunch," Moody said. "And the most exciting thing with the Camry is the acceleration. It feels quick, especially from a stop."

A new 2026 Camry's average customer sales price from January to July 2026 was $35,045.

2026 Honda CR-V front three-quarter view. (Stacker/Stacker)

Honda

2026 Honda CR-V

The 2026 Honda CR-V is a popular family-friendly compact SUV, thanks to its roomy interior, smooth ride, and tech features. The 2026 CR-V Hybrid, when equipped with FWD, returns an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in combined driving. The hybrid AWD variant drops that down to 37 mpg. Other CR-V models range from 35 mpg to 29 mpg in combined driving.

"Anyone who's shopped for and skipped the Honda CR-V in the past should give the 2026 model a chance," Moody said. "The CR-V has slowly added features, size, and style over the past several years."

A new 2026 CR-V's average customer sales price was $37,559.

Side view of a blue 2026 RAV4. (Stacker/Stacker)

James Riswick // Capital One

2026 Toyota RAV4

The 2026 Toyota RAV4, available as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid, is a compact SUV with seating for five. This popular SUV was completely redesigned for the 2026 model year and now features updated tech, the automaker's latest standard advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and an upscaled infotainment system. The most fuel-efficient 2026 RAV4 has an EPA-estimated 43 mpg in combined driving. Other RAV4 models range from 42 mpg to 38 mpg combined.

"While the RAV4's price has crept up in recent years, it's also the freshest looking of the bunch, having been updated just this year. Plus, 43 mpg with an SUV that's as useful and reliable as the RAV4 is very impressive," Moody added.

A new 2026 RAV4's average customer sales price from January to July 2026 was $42,214.



All pricing was rounded to the nearest dollar.

This story was produced by Capital One Auto Navigator and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.