Rain chances trending downward this weekend

DAYTON, OH — It’s been a day of inconsistency in the weather models. Some models have eliminated the chance for rain this weekend. Others have hit-or-miss chances.

In any event, the Miami Valley may have to wait a little while longer for meaningful rain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are still looking dry. Thursday will be the warmest day remaining this week, with a high near 76 degrees in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures trend slightly cooler into the 60s for Friday and Saturday, but upper 60s are still well above normal for this time of year.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

The American GFS and the European ECMWF model disagree completely on the forecast past Saturday.

For now, we’re choosing to lean on the drier forecast from the European model. We’re going to keep slight chances for rain in the forecast Sunday through Wednesday, but that is subject to change. Stay tuned.

©2026 Cox Media Group