Rain may finally return next weekend

DAYTON, OH — For most of this week, the same routine remains in place. We’ll see dry weather, lots of sunshine, and mild temperatures. Overnight lows will run in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs reach the low to mid 70s. By next weekend, things may begin to shift around.

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Weather models are indicating that the ridge of high pressure that has been keeping our forecast so dry and mild starts to weaken a bit. This will open the door for weather systems to again begin approaching from the west. Right now Sunday of next weekend brings the first chance for rain.

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We’re still seven days out, and models are still a bit inconsistent with the eventual track of an area of low pressure, but there is enough of a signal to include rain in the forecast again. Past the seven day forecast, the pattern continues to look more active, and a bit chillier as well.

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