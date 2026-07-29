Rain may impact weekend plans

DAYTON, OH — Dayton could use some additional rainfall. So far this month, Dayton is running close to an inch below average on rain. The forecast is dry through Friday, but then changes arrive this weekend.

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A slow-moving area of low pressure will approach on Saturday spreading moisture and eventually rain showers across the region. Some of the heaviest rain may fall Saturday evening through Sunday morning. The way things look now, this system should not bring much of a severe weather threat. The main hazard will just be pockets of heavy rain and occasional cloud to ground lightning.

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With the added clouds and showers around this weekend, temperatures won’t warm past the upper 70s. The typical high this time of year is 86 degrees. There are no days over the next 7 where we are expected to be warmer than average.

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