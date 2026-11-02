Rain returns to Miami Valley by Wednesday

DAYTON, OH — The weather forecast for election day is looking great. We’ll see sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s. It’ll be way warmer than normal for this time of year.

Usually by now, we’re only looking at high temperatures in the 50s. Not sunshine and 70s.

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On Wednesday, a strong cold front will sweep through the Miami Valley, bringing a good soaking rain to the region.

Around .5″ of rain can be expected, and we should avoid the risk of severe weather. Behind the cold front will come much cooler air.

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By Friday, temperatures will only be making it to the upper 50s during the afternoon. With 30s at night, we’ll need the jackets at any point during the day.

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