Soaking rain will roll through the Miami Valley this weekend

DAYTON, OH — The weather across the Miami Valley was beautiful yet again today. We saw sunshine with high temperatures climbing back above 80 degrees.

We have one more dry day tomorrow, then big changes roll in for the weekend.

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A slow-moving area of low pressure approaches the Miami Valley on Saturday. This will spread on and off showers over the area Saturday and again on Sunday.

While it won’t be a true “washout” where it rains all day, we will be in and out of the rain for much of the weekend. Having some inside plans would be a good idea.

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Rainfall totals over the weekend should range from .5 to 1.5″ in most spots.

Some spots may approach 2″ if downpours can pass over the same location enough times.

The risk for severe weather is low at this time, but we’ll let you know right away if those chances increase.

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