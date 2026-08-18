Rain and storms return Wednesday

DAYTON, OH — August has been a wild month for rainfall. It is currently ranked as the second wettest all-time.

By the time we get past Thursday, in all likelihood, this August will be the wettest on record, with several days after that still left to add on.

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As for Wednesday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80. An approaching weather disturbance could spark showers and storms during the late afternoon/evening timeframe.

A higher chance for rain rolls through overnight. Rainfall totals have trended up a bit. We’re now expecting between .5″ and 1″ of rain. WPC is outlooking the Miami Valley in a 1/4, Marginal risk for excessive rainfall.

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Severe weather chances look unlikely. We don’t seem to have the wind shear or instability to support a severe weather risk.

However, isolated flooding instances can’t be ruled out.

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