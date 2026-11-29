DAYTON, OH — Another area of low pressure will move past the Miami Valley bringing rain and increased wind gusts. The best chance of rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours today, but the strongest winds hold off until tonight. Overall, the weather looks pretty inconvenient for any outdoor plans today and tonight.

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This afternoon, the coverage and intensity of the rain will both increase. Isolated heavy pockets of rain are possible. Wind gusts during the day will reach 30MPH. Rain, wind, and temperatures only reaching 50 degrees will make for some uncomfortable conditions outside.

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The rain will taper off tonight, but as the pressure gradient tightens up across the region, wind speeds will increase. The strongest winds come through very early Monday morning. Gust of 30-40MPH will be possible between 1AM and 4AM on Monday morning. Take time today to secure any loose decorations or other items around your home.

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