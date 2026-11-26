DAYTON, OH — It has been a sloppy weather day across the Miami Valley. We’ve battled strong wind, rain, and chilly temperatures. Now we add a new layer to the forecast with the possibility of snow mixing in tonight.

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A cold core upper level low will move past the Miami Valley overnight. This brings some very cold air aloft and will allow for snowflakes to reach the surface even though our surface air temperatures will be a few degrees above freezing. The timeframe to watch is roughly 3AM to 9AM for the rain/snow mix. Precipitation may even be all snow at times.

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Accumulations will be minimal at best, and confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. Above freezing ground and air temperatures won’t be favorable for snow to stick. Travel impacts remain unlikely as this system passes through.

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