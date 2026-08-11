The real cost of late payments: How collection issues can drain cash flow

Delayed invoice payments are choking small business cash flow in 2026, according to research from Xero Small Business Insights.

According to a 2025 survey, late payments cost businesses nearly $40,000 per year on average, and about 10% of businesses report losses of up to $100,000. Another 2025 survey indicates more than 9 out of 10 businesses lost revenue due to late payments.

However, there are solutions. Cash flow forecasts coupled with invoice automation allow businesses to develop forward-looking cash management strategies, while also mitigating their biggest cash flow chokehold: late payments.

Late payments are getting worse in 2026

During the second quarter of 2026, small businesses waited an average of 29.3 days to get paid for their invoices. On average, payments came almost nine days late. That's about a full day increase over Q4 2025, when invoices were paid in 28.3 days, an average of 8.4 days late.

These numbers come from anonymized, aggregated data collected from hundreds of thousands of Xero small-business subscribers throughout the United States. They provide genuine insights into what's happening with small-business payment collections. After steady improvements in every quarter of 2025, businesses are facing longer delays and later payments in 2026.

Multiple factors are driving the shift, including those related to the economy. While the Xero data showed a 4% year-on-year revenue increase in the June 2026 quarter, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.5% over the same period, indicating inflation is limiting revenue growth. That said, internal factors also play a role. June 2026 research from Capital One shows that back-office friction is the most significant hurdle for small business growth. Tools that don't communicate, excessive manual data entry, and a lack of visibility into overall financial health create an environment where 78% of owners report a personal toll and 72% struggle with cash flow management.

Knowing how to chase late payments is critical to protecting cash flow, but business owners who know the real impact can protect themselves more proactively. They understand exactly how much late payments cost, how that affects their bottom line, and they actively develop systems to speed up payment times, reduce the cost of late payments, and protect their cash flow.

What 9 days late actually costs a business

Late payments cost businesses nearly $40,000 per year on average, and about 10% of businesses report $100,000 in losses, according to a 2025 Gateway Commercial Finance survey of 500+ small business owners. The exact costs vary drastically depending on business model and annual revenue numbers, but late payments affect businesses of all sizes across all industries.

A 2025 survey from the Kaplan Group indicates that 93% of businesses lose revenue due to late payments, with 11% reporting more than 5% in revenue lost due to invoice defaults.

While it's easy to pin down revenue losses due to default, it's hard to put a number on late invoices because the costs come from so many different directions. Businesses waste labor hours following up on late invoices: making calls, sending emails, and dealing with customer disputes. Without cash in hand, many businesses end up paying their own bills late, incurring penalties and finance charges, or they take out loans to bridge the gap.

At a modest 8% APR, carrying a $10,000 loan costs about $67 per month. However, business owners pay much higher rates when they turn to working capital loans, merchant cash advances, or factoring companies. Designed for business owners facing cash flow disruptions due to unpaid invoices, these products can be a lifeline, but they also have clear downsides. Their APRs tend to be much higher than their stated rates. A merchant cash advance with a 12% fee jumps to a nearly 50% APR if paid off in three months.

In a pinch, that can get a business owner through, but without a plan, it creates a cycle that can be impossible to escape.

The ripple effect — how late invoices affect a business

Late payments force business owners to make tough financial decisions. Rather than choosing what's best for the business, they often get stuck choosing the least worst option. The conversation moves from questions like, "What direction do I want to take the company?" to "What should I pay late, the electric bill or payroll taxes?"

In this situation, businesses get behind on paying vendors, buying inventory, or making payroll. They may even miss mortgage or loan payments. And growth can be delayed without the ability to invest in new equipment or hire more employees. According to the Gateway research, 63% of business owners report missing growth opportunities due to late payments.

These choices create a ripple effect. One late invoice likely won’t cause a shut down, but a consistent pattern of late invoices can change the culture and sustainability of an organization. If not addressed, late invoices shift a business from looking forward to being completely stressed by the current moment. When the focus is on how to keep the account in the black, it’s hard to think about growth.

It can take an emotional toll, too: frustration, stress, anxiety, and burnout.

How to reduce late payments and improve cash flow

Insulating a business from the threats of late invoices takes a double-pronged approach — improving payment times and managing cash flow.

Invoicing promptly with clear, agreed-upon terms reduces disputes. Early payment discounts can help to speed up cash flow, but only if used strategically. Offering 3% off for early payment doesn't make sense if fighting a 2% revenue loss due to late payments.

Automation can save money across the board. It can help with timely invoices, make it easier to standardize templates, reduce manual data entry, and ensures late payments get followed up on.

The software that facilitates automation also provides visibility into client relationships. Running an accounts receivable aging report in seconds makes it easier to decide when to pull back on customer credit, change the terms, or terminate a relationship. That's a step in the right direction, but on its own, invoice automation is typically not enough (at least not right away), especially if cash flow is already a struggle.

To address that, forward-looking tools can help. Accounting software can generate cash flow forecasts based on historic trends. Rather than guessing, make more effective decisions by seeing when the cash is coming in, as well as where it needs to go and when. As payment times improve, generate new forecasts and adjust the process.

It can be overwhelming, but the starting point should match the current cash position. With only a week of cash reserves, look a month out. If the cash buffer can cover a month or two of costs, look three months out. Give it time. Eventually, the planning window can look months or even years out. That shift makes it possible to think about growth and long-term strategy, instead of worrying about late payments.

As payments get later, success is not only about having the best products or the best services. It’s also about having internal strategies to get paid faster, reduce default rates, and improve cash flow.

This story was produced by Xero and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.