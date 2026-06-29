Reba McEntire's ready with a new song to celebrate this Fourth of July

Reba McEntire will debut her new song, "Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'," on Saturday's Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash.

It's the title track of the legend's third music capsule, which is out now. Reba picks up the tempo on the new collection with her "best songs for driving with the windows down," including her hits "I'd Rather Ride Around with You" and "Love Will Find Its Way to You."

The superstar's new The Reign of Reba playlist is also set to debut on Wednesday.

You can tune in to watch for Reba's Independence Day performance Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+, Freeform, FX, Hulu and NatGeo.

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