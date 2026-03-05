Record warmth, then more storms

DAYTON, OH — A wild week of weather continues across the Miami Valley. Up next will be extreme warmth for this time of year. The average high for early March is 47 degrees.

On Friday, I expect our temperature to soar into the middle 70s. 74 is our forecast for Dayton. This would tie the record high for March 6th set in 2022.

We also have to watch for more storms. Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Friday. More widespread storms return on Saturday with the next cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center is giving the Miami Valley a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Saturday. If we come across severe thunderstorms, damaging winds should be the main threat.

Saturday afternoon and evening is the timeframe to watch. Much quieter weather returns on Sunday.

