Report: Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and more to attend Taylor Swift's NYC wedding

Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney perform at the Bridgestone Arena on September 17, 2011 in Nashville. (Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage)

More details are leaking out about Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, which is allegedly taking place this weekend at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Both Rolling Stone and Page Six say Stevie Nicks is set to perform, along with Tim McGraw, who inspired the title of Taylor's first single.

One industry insider told the outlet, "I’ve heard Taylor invited so many people it’s going to be bigger than the Met Gala."

Page Six goes on to say Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are expected to attend, as well as Kenny Chesney.

Kenny was previously scheduled to play Sphere Las Vegas July 3-4, but cancelled those two performances, saying he realized the importance of spending time with family and friends.

According to a report by The New York Times, Taylor and Travis will hold an intimate gathering on Thursday, followed by a massive party on Friday.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have confirmed any of this, and the entire thing may be a ruse to throw people off.

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