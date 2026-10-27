State Police mourning death of retired K-9

The Indiana State Police announced on Monday that retired ISP K-9 Boomer passed on Oct. 25, 2026.

INDIANA — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the passing of one of their retired K-9 officers.

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The Indiana State Police announced on Monday that retired ISP K-9 Boomer passed on Oct. 25, 2026.

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“Boomer faithfully served the Indiana State Police from 2014 to 2022, protecting our communities, assisting fellow officers, and making a lasting impact on public safety,” the ISP said in a press release.

Throughout his career, Boomer compiled an impressive record of service:

429 Searches

190 Arrests

394 Warrants

32 Tracks

29 Apprehensions

114 Perimeter Deployments

21 Firearms Removed from the Streets

Over 100 Pounds of Illegal Drugs Removed from the Streets

K-9 Boomer The Indiana State Police announced on Monday that retired ISP K-9 Boomer passed on Oct. 25, 2026.

Since retiring in 2022, Booker traded his working days for well-deserved retirement surrounded by family who loved him.

The ISP said that he spent his days relaxing, getting plenty of attention, and enjoying a “menu fit for a king” which included cheeseburgers, French fries, steak, salmon, and pork ribs.

“After years of faithfully serving others, Boomer finally got to enjoy being spoiled,” the ISP said. “Boomer was more than a police K-9. He was a loyal partner, a trusted protector, and most importantly, a beloved member of his family. His service will not be forgotten, and neither will the memories he leaves behind.”

In Boomer’s Memory, the ISP asks that anyone wishing to make a contribution to support Oliver’s Heroes, a nonprofit organization that helps cover medical expenses and provide food for retired police K-9s.

“Rest easy, Boomer. Your work is done. Thank you for your faithful service, and enjoy all the cheeseburgers you can eat,” the ISP said.

K-9 Boomer The Indiana State Police announced on Monday that retired ISP K-9 Boomer passed on Oct. 25, 2026.

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