For Riley Green, CMA Fest 2026 was beers, tears and an unexpected hosting gig on ABC

Riley Green marks a career highlight on Thursday, as he hosts ABC's annual CMA Fest special alongside Good Morning America's Lara Spencer.

"Performing at the CMA Fest is such a big deal, and obviously getting to play at Nissan [Stadium] and, you know, [it's] something you grow up dreaming about doing," he said backstage earlier this month. "I don't think I ever grew up dreaming about hosting."

"I hope I didn't bite off more than I can chew," he adds, "but [I'm] excited about being able to have a part in the festival and being able to interview some of the other artists I'm friends with and fans of, and it'll be a good time."

Of course, the "Change My Mind" hitmaker also played his own set at the festival, and he can instantly tell how it's affecting the crowd.

"Well, there should be a lot of beers up in the air and, you know, maybe some tears," he reveals. "I think that's always a [way to] judge for me is if I can have people holding their beer up and crying in the same show, it's a good set."

The long list of talent in the three-hour special include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, The Band Perry, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Fetty Wap, Florida Georgia Line, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Michael McDonald, Molly Tuttle, The Red Clay Strays, Ricky Skaggs, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Shay Morgan, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore and Zach Top.

Tune in to see Riley's hosting debut starting at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC, before CMA Fest premieres on Hulu Friday.

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