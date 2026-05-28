Riley Green reveals new album, touches on Megan Moroney controversy in 'Billboard' cover story

Riley Green's fourth album, That's Just Me, will come out Sept. 18, he reveals in a new Billboard cover story.

The record includes "My Way," which he debuted while acting on Marshals, as well as the new track "10 Pairs of Boots Ago." It also features "Think as You Drunk," which comes out Thursday and samples Toby Keith's 2005 hit, "As Good As I Once Was."

In the article titled "Riley Green: From slow-burn success to smoking-hot star," the Alabama native admits he's now gotten so famous he has to use a pseudonym at hotels, and points to Tim McGraw as a role model who also gave him some acting advice.

He also addresses the popularity of his mustache, and the much-discussed but never confirmed rumor he and Megan Moroney dated. Specifically, he talks about posting his song "POS Like Me" on the same day the diss track "Who Hurt You" from her Cloud 9 album dropped.

"What I was doing was I was playing this song that I'd written, you know, for my fans," he tells Billboard. "And I wrote 'POS' like six months before that. It just happened to be that day I was at home and I was wanting to post a song, and it got talked about a lot."

The article notes that Riley failed to keep a straight face while delivering the explanation.

You can check out the full Billboard article online now.

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