Riley Green wants to 'Go Again' with Hannah McFarland

Riley Green continues to be the king of the country duet, this time with a new track with Hannah McFarland.

"Go Again" joins his ever-growing collection of collabs, which includes Carly Pearce's current radio single, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay," as well as the number ones "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley.

Riley wrote "Go Again" solo. Just like Ella, Hannah's a fellow Alabama native and his frequent tour mate.

It's the third release from his fourth album, That's Just Me, which comes out Sept. 18, following "My Way" and "Think as You Drunk."

He's just extended his Cowboy as It Gets Tour into the fall, with Hannah joining him on most of the dates.

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