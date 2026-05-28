Riley Green and Zac Top square off at Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game

The teammates have been chosen for Monday's Rock 'N Jock Celebrity Softball Game at Nashville's First Horizon Park.

Riley Green will be team captain for Team Military, playing alongside Gavin Adcock, RaeLynn, Jordan Davis, Warren Zeiders, Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker and more.

Team First Responders will be led by Zach Top, with Roger Clemens, Jay Cutler, HARDY, Ashley Cooke, Priscilla Block, Zach John King, Parker McCollum, Chris Lane, Waka Flocka Flame and more filling out the roster.

You'll be able to livestream the game at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX Nation. Riley and sponsor Black Rifle Coffee have agreed to match donations during the event up to $50,000.

Lee Greenwood's set to sing "God Bless the U.S.A." during the seventh-inning stretch.

You can still buy tickets at FirstHorizonPark.com.

Proceeds go to Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders.

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