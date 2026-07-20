Risk for a few severe storms Tuesday

DAYTON, OH — A tricky forecast on tap for Tuesday. A cold front swinging through will bring the likelihood of showers and storms, but it looks like the best chance for storms will come during the morning.

The morning round of storms could carry an isolated severe weather risk, but would greatly diminish our chance for severe storms during the afternoon.

Afternoon storms should fire off closer to the I-71 corridor and points southeast.

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Bottom line, a storm or two could be severe. We’ll watch radar trends for the afternoon, but the most likely scenario is the Miami Valley misses out on the afternoon storms as they develop southeast of here.

If morning storms exit early, then the afternoon risk goes up. Damaging wind is the main severe weather concern.

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Cooler weather arrives for Wednesday and Thursday. Want a taste of fall? We’ll have it.

Highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s are on the way.

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