Risk for strong storms this weekend

DAYTON, OH — Beautiful weather is in place this Friday afternoon across the Miami Valley. As we head into the weekend, nice weather stays in place for the most part Saturday. There’s only a 20% chance of a shower throughout the day. Sunday night bears watching for the risk of severe weather.

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Yet again, the Miami Valley will face a late evening / overnight risk for severe storms going from Sunday night into the early morning hours of Monday. The severe weather ingredients don’t look as favorable as they did with the mid-week storm system, but we still must pay attention.

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Damaging wind and the possibility of an isolated tornado will be our concerns. Stay weather aware and up to date with the forecast as we go through the weekend.

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