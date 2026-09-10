Scattered downpours likely this evening

DAYTON, OH — A front stalled out near the Miami Valley is producing more clouds and showers this evening. We expect on-and-off showers to remain with us through this evening.

Unlike yesterday, severe weather is not expected. We don’t have the wind shear or instability to support any meaningful risk for severe weather through tonight.

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Some heavy pockets of rain do remain possible. If More than 1.5-2 inches of rain falls within an hour, then we could see flash flooding develop.

Looking at radar right now, even that scenario seems unlikely, but we’ll continue watching the trends throughout the evening.

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After this evening, we’ll have more rain chances ahead. Showers and a few storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, and then again next Thursday.

We’ll stay quite warm by September standards as well. Next week, we’re right back in the upper 80s.

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