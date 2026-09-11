Scattered storms likely Saturday

DAYTON, OH — You’ll want to keep an eye on the radar on Saturday. Another weather system will pass through the Miami Valley, bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Locally, heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning will be the two main threats. This risk for severe weather appears extremely low with this next round of rain.

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Saturday morning, just before daybreak, is when the first round of showers and storms will march through. This round exits before lunchtime.

Round two will come later in the afternoon and evening. As we heat up and build some instability in the atmosphere, additional isolated thunderstorms are possible.

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In general, expect around a half inch of rain. There will be a lot of moisture available in the atmosphere, and there is the potential for isolated areas to see some very heavy rainfall totals.

Wherever these bullseyes set up, localized flooding could briefly become an issue.

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