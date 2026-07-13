Second heat wave this summer arrives this week

DAYTON, OH — After a brief break from big heat, 90s are set to make a comeback starting Tuesday across the Miami Valley. 90s appear likely Tuesday through Friday. With the humidity, feels like temperatures will approach 100 degrees. However, I don’t think this next heat wave will feel quite as bad as the last.

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The main difference this time will be the amount of humidity. The heat wave we had to end June and begin July had some miserable levels of humidity with dewpoint temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. That sent the heat index above 100 degrees at times. This time, we’re forecasting dew points to remain in the lower 70s. This will produce heat index values near 100. It will be hot, but not as extremely hot as last time.

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Rain chances are low through Friday. As the ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the heat breaks down this weekend, rain chances will go up. I expect scattered thunderstorms Saturday through early next week.

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