See Russell Dickerson take Fetty Wap on a birthday tour of Nashville

If you watched the 2026 CMA Fest special on ABC, you saw Russell Dickerson and Fetty Wap performing "Boots" for the first time in front of an audience. Now, you can check out the song's music video to see what happened during the rapper's day in Music City.

From the time his private plane touches down in Nashville and the red carpet's rolled out, the clip follows the events leading up to the Sunday, June 7, moment during the final night of the annual festival. June 7 also happens to be Fetty's birthday.

While much of the video was shot onstage during the rehearsal at an empty Nissan Stadium, we also see Russell taking Fetty for some essential Music City moments, shopping for boots at Lucchese and taking a spin through the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway.

The two also do some parking lot choreography among the buses at the venue, with Fetty donning a dark cowboy hat and Russell sporting a white one. There's some behind-the-scenes footage with the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders, who were part of the performance, as well.

You can check out the official "Boots" music video on YouTube and see the final performance on the CMA Fest special on Hulu.

Meanwhile, "Worth Your Wild," Russell's follow-up to his smash "Happen to Me," is a top-30 hit on the country radio charts. Both are from his most recent record, Famous Back Home.

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