Self-driving trucks hit the road between Ohio, Indiana

COLUMBUS/INDIANAPOLIS — Three trucks equipped with automation technology began delivering shipments between Ohio and Indiana today.

The deployment is part of a partnership between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Indiana Department of Transportation to test automated freight tools in Midwest weather conditions.

It aims to evaluate the safety and reliability of truck automation in real-world environments, including rain, snow, and heavy traffic.

The trucks are equipped with a suite of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and lane departure technology.

Sensors on the vehicles can detect objects or people on all sides of the truck.

If an object is detected, the system provides a warning and prevents turning until the path is clear.

Additional blind spot technology steers the truck back into its lane if it attempts to enter a space already occupied by another vehicle.

While much of the previous automated freight testing has occurred in regions with milder climates, this project evaluates performance in Midwest environments involving rain and snow.

Doug Bradle, chief operations officer at Nussbaum, said the company values how these tools assist drivers in heavy traffic and road construction.

“Our drivers operate in many different environments, including adverse weather conditions, busy traffic and road construction and each presents unique driving challenges,” Bradle said. “We value these new technologies and how they can aid our drivers in navigating these environments safely.”

Professional drivers remain in the driver’s seat throughout the deployment to oversee the automated systems.

The technology includes an emergency protocol that safely stops the truck and activates hazard lights if the driver becomes unresponsive during a medical emergency.

The project is funded in part by an $8.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

