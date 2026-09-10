Stacker compiled a ranking of the Septembers with the most precipitation in Ohio since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. September 1975

- Total precipitation: 5.06 inches

- Average temperature: 59.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 50.1°F

#9. September 1979

- Total precipitation: 5.07 inches

- Average temperature: 63.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52.4°F

#8. September 2012

- Total precipitation: 5.1 inches

- Average temperature: 63.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.9°F

#7. September 1996

- Total precipitation: 5.4 inches

- Average temperature: 63.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.4°F

#6. September 1945

- Total precipitation: 5.58 inches

- Average temperature: 66.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 77.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.9°F

#5. September 1972

- Total precipitation: 5.59 inches

- Average temperature: 65.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.1°F

#4. September 2011

- Total precipitation: 5.89 inches

- Average temperature: 64.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55°F

#3. September 2003

- Total precipitation: 5.96 inches

- Average temperature: 62.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52.2°F

#2. September 2018

- Total precipitation: 6.3 inches

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 78.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.5°F

#1. September 1926

- Total precipitation: 7.29 inches

- Average temperature: 65.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 75.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.9°F