Several more days of cooler than normal weather

DAYTON, OH — The weather continues to look gloomy all across the Miami Valley. Low clouds, mist, and drizzle have been in place for a few days now, and we will stay that way through at least Thursday morning.

That has led to a run of cooler than average temperatures. Today is our second straight day of temperatures only in the mid-60s.

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Eventually, the gloom will clear out. I expect more sunshine by late Thursday.

Friday, this weekend, and early next week all look very nice with a good amount of sun. Temperatures will eventually warm as a result.

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We’ll see highs in the 60s through Saturday. Low 70s return on Sunday. Upper 70s are back by Tuesday, but humidity will be staying low.

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