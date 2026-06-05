Severe thunderstorms possible on Saturday

DAYTON, OH — After a workweek without rain chances, we bring in the chance for rain, storms, even severe thunderstorms this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center is including the entire Miami Valley in the risk for severe weather on Saturday. It will be a good idea to remain weather aware.

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Saturday morning, showers and thunderstorms are possible, but these should not be severe. Pockets of heavy rain and occasional cloud to ground lightning will be the threats during the morning hours.

After some dry time with some sunshine early Saturday afternoon, we’ll build up the instability needed for another round of storms for Saturday afternoon and evening. Watch out between 2PM and 10PM. Storms that develop during this timeframe have the potential to turn strong or severe.

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Damaging winds will be the main severe weather hazard. Large hail cannot be ruled out. Isolated tornadoes don’t look likely locally. There is a chance of an isolated tornado or two occurring to our east. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with any storm that forms on Saturday.

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