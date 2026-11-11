Showers and storms followed by cold

DAYTON, OH — There is a lot to keep track of in the weather over the next few days. This evening, we’ll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

After the storms exit, colder air will start spilling into the Miami Valley.

We’ll continue trending colder through Saturday morning before temperatures begin to warm slightly.

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Storms this evening will be capable of producing pockets of heavy rain and lightning. We are not currently expecting severe weather; however, storms may be briefly strong or severe across Indiana.

If anything changes with our expectations for the Miami Valley, we’ll be sure to let you know right away.

The timeline for the arrival of showers and storms is after 8- 9 PM.

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Colder air starts arriving on Thursday. We’ll only see high temperatures in the upper 40s on Thursday, lower 40s on Friday.

At times Friday morning and again Friday evening, it will be cold enough that any precipitation may be a mix of rain and snow showers.

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