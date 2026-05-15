Showers and storms likely Saturday

DAYTON, OH — The weather gets active again on Saturday. A few different rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

While an all-day washout isn’t likely, it will be a good idea to remain weather aware for changing conditions throughout the day.

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The Storm Prediction Center is including all of the Miami Valley in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

While the risk isn’t all that high, a storm or two may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts on Saturday afternoon.

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Past Saturday, the heat becomes the main focus. We’ll climb to the middle 80s on Sunday, the upper-80s on Monday.

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