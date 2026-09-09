Showers and storms possible this evening. A few could be strong

DAYTON, OH — A slow-moving cold front approaching the Miami Valley will spark off a round of scattered thunderstorms this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center is continuing to show a marginal, level 1/5, risk for severe weather over the next several hours.

If we see anything turn strong to severe, damaging wind will be the main hazard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The cold front causing the showers and storms this evening will still be nearby tomorrow.

That will give us more clouds and the chance for additional passing showers on Thursday. While a few rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday, severe weather is unlikely.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

There won’t be any significant cold air behind this front. We’ll drop into the lower 80s for highs Friday and Saturday, then the next warming trend kicks in. We’re back to near 90 next Tuesday.

©2026 Cox Media Group