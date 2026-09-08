Showers and storms roll in late Wednesday

The risk for severe weather is low, just not quite zero. — A slow-moving cold front will bring showers and storms back to the area from late Wednesday evening through Thursday.

For now, the Storm Prediction Center continues to show the Miami Valley as having a marginal risk for severe weather. While there is that chance, it appears most of the storms won’t be severe.

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On and off rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms are possible from Wednesday night through much of Thursday.

It looks like the heaviest rain will fall south of I-70 where up to an inch and a half is possible through Thursday evening. Totals will decrease north of I-70.

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There won’t be a big rush of cool air behind this front. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Then it’s right back to above-normal temperatures in the middle 80s to start next week.

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